Za’Darius Smith Tweets Message After Being Listed As Inactive

Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith was notably absent from the field in the team's Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans, as he was listed as inactive for Sunday night's game. Following the release of the Lions' inactives list, Smith took to Twitter to share his feelings, posting a message expressing his frustration with not being able to play.

“Wishing I was out there with my teammates tonight!!!” Smith tweeted, showing his eagerness to contribute despite not being fully cleared to play.

Smith, who was acquired by the Lions via trade just days before the game, has been adjusting to his new role with the team. Though his absence from the lineup tonight is unfortunate, it appears the Lions are being cautious with their newest pass rusher and making sure he is fully prepared for future matchups.

The Lions will need all hands on deck as they look to extend their impressive 7-1 record, and Smith’s energy and leadership are certainly missed on the field tonight. Fans will be eager to see him return when he is fully ready to play.