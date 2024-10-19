Za’Darius Smith Weighs In On Potential Trade To Detroit Lions

Za'Darius Smith, currently with the Cleveland Browns, has found himself in trade rumors, with the Detroit Lions being mentioned as a potential landing spot. The Lions, who recently lost star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the season due to a leg injury, are in need of a pass-rushing boost, and Smith's name has come up as a possible replacement.

However, when asked about the possibility of joining the Lions, Smith seemed unaware of the rumors. “I didn’t even know about it,” the three-time Pro Bowler told The Chronicle-Telegram on Thursday, maintaining that his focus remains on helping the Browns snap a four-game losing streak as they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Smith, while focusing on the Browns, did take a moment to acknowledge Hutchinson’s unfortunate injury, recognizing the impact it has on the Lions. “Hate that injury happened to him, a guy that was on his way to get Defensive Player of the Year possibly,” Smith said. “That’s a big loss for them.”

When pressed about whether he would consider a move to Detroit, Smith reiterated that the decision was out of his hands. “You know what, that’s not my decision. That’s all upstairs,” he said. “I would rather you ask them to see what that would be.”

Though Smith emphasized his focus on turning things around with the Browns, he admitted that joining the Lions could be an appealing opportunity. “I’m staying positive, but now that you say that, it might be a good look, a good feel for me,” he added. “If I was to go to Detroit, I would like it, because I get to play Green Bay twice a year and the Vikings twice a year. So, yeah, that’ll be big.”

For now, Smith remains focused on Cleveland, but as trade talks continue across the league, it's clear that the idea of joining Detroit isn't entirely off the table for him.