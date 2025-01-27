fb
Monday, January 27, 2025
HomeGeneral TopicZa'Darius Takes To Instagram To Flash Possible Lions' NFC North Championship Ring...
General Topic

Za’Darius Takes To Instagram To Flash Possible Lions’ NFC North Championship Ring [Photo]

Don Drysdale
By Don Drysdale
0

Detroit Lions EDGE Za'Darius Smith sparked speculation on Monday when he posted a photo on his Instagram Story showcasing a custom-made Lions ring along with the phrase, “The Ring Before The Ring”.

The ring, which features an abundance of diamonds, Smith's last name, his No. 99, and a Lions logo, has caught the attention of fans and analysts alike.

Za'Darius Smith

While the exact nature of the ring remains unconfirmed, some fans have speculated that it may have been issued to the Lions players to commemorate their 2024 NFC North title. The Lions clinched the division title earlier in the season, the second division titled in a row under head coach Dan Campbell. That said, it could just be a ring that Smith had made for himself because he is proud to be a Lion.

Though no official announcement has been made regarding the rings, Smith’s Instagram post has certainly fueled excitement among Lions fans, who are eager to see their team continue to build on their success. Stay tuned for further updates on the ring's significance as the offseason progresses.

Previous article
Another Detroit Lion Named To Pro Bowl Games
Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Tom on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions