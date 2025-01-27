Za’Darius Takes To Instagram To Flash Possible Lions’ NFC North Championship Ring [Photo]

Detroit Lions EDGE Za'Darius Smith sparked speculation on Monday when he posted a photo on his Instagram Story showcasing a custom-made Lions ring along with the phrase, “The Ring Before The Ring”.

The ring, which features an abundance of diamonds, Smith's last name, his No. 99, and a Lions logo, has caught the attention of fans and analysts alike.

While the exact nature of the ring remains unconfirmed, some fans have speculated that it may have been issued to the Lions players to commemorate their 2024 NFC North title. The Lions clinched the division title earlier in the season, the second division titled in a row under head coach Dan Campbell. That said, it could just be a ring that Smith had made for himself because he is proud to be a Lion.

Though no official announcement has been made regarding the rings, Smith’s Instagram post has certainly fueled excitement among Lions fans, who are eager to see their team continue to build on their success. Stay tuned for further updates on the ring's significance as the offseason progresses.