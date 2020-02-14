Zion Williamson dunks so hard he bends entire backboard [Video]

On Friday night, Zion Williamson participated in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star weekend and to say he made his presence felt would be an understatement.
Watch as Zion dunks so hard that he bends the backboard.
Zion Williamson ENTORTOU A TABELA! Este é o Tweet.#NBAAllStar #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/OdAGwpvVIP
— Slam Dunk Brasil #RIPMamba 🐍 (@SlamDunkBra) February 15, 2020
Yo multiple Zion Williamson dunks have really made the basket crooked. Wow! pic.twitter.com/QhCEIcZiiT
— alex medina (@mrmedina) February 15, 2020
PURE STRENGTH!!!
