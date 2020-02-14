Zion Williamson dunks so hard he bends entire backboard [Video]

On Friday night, Zion Williamson participated in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star weekend and to say he made his presence felt would be an understatement.

Watch as Zion dunks so hard that he bends the backboard.

Yo multiple Zion Williamson dunks have really made the basket crooked. Wow! pic.twitter.com/QhCEIcZiiT — alex medina (@mrmedina) February 15, 2020

PURE STRENGTH!!!