Video: Zyhir Hope SMOKES Ball in Organization Debut

Zyhir Hope did not need long to show Detroit Tigers fans why the organization made him the centerpiece of the Tarik Skubal trade.

In his first at-bat since joining the Tigers organization, Hope ripped a 105-mph line drive to center field for Double-A Erie.

The ball was caught, so it went into the box score as an out. The contact told a much more encouraging story.

Zyhir Hope’s first at-bat in the Tigers organization ends with a 105-MPH lineout to center. pic.twitter.com/Kbvw7tbIfl — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) August 4, 2026

Hope Makes Immediate Impression

Detroit acquired Hope from the Los Angeles Dodgers alongside pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith in exchange for Skubal.

Hope was assigned to Erie following the trade, giving the Tigers an immediate look at one of baseball’s most highly regarded young outfielders.

His first plate appearance did not produce a hit, but a 105-mph line drive is exactly the type of loud contact Detroit hopes to see regularly.

Sometimes baseball is rude like that. You square one up, hit it on a rope and still walk back to the dugout.

Bottom Line

Zyhir Hope’s first Tigers at-bat ended in an out.

It also offered an early glimpse of the bat speed and power that made him such an important part of Detroit’s return for Skubal.

The box score said lineout. The exit velocity said plenty.