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Zyhir Hope Is Hitting Like Detroit’s Next Superstar

Zyhir Hope, Detroit Tigers outfield prospect, in the Arizona Fall League
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Detroit Tigers number one prospect outfielder Zyhir Hope is 6-for-12 over his last four Arizona Fall League games, and on Monday he hit his first home run of the fall. Through six games with the Scottsdale Scorpions, Hope has a .286 batting average with a .873 OPS, five walks, eight strikeouts, and five RBIs.

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The home run came in the first inning, a two-run shot the other way to left field off Dodgers right-hander Brooks Auger that left Hope’s bat at 101 mph, Tony Paul of The Detroit News reported. There is no doubt that the Tigers have a potential superstar in the making.

Zyhir Hope’s 2026 Minor League Season Set This Up

Hope was acquired in the early August Tarik Skubal trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a deal that also sent right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith to Detroit. He played his entire 2026 minor league baseball season at the Double-A level, with the Tulsa Drillers before the trade and the Erie Seawolves after it.

The 21-year-old played in 124 minor league games in 2026. He had a .287 batting average with 29 home runs and 111 RBIs, along with 26 stolen bases on 32 attempts. His on-base percentage was .367, his slugging percentage was .513, and his OPS was .880.

Hope is most likely going to start the 2027 season with the Toledo Mud Hens in Triple-A, unless he completely tears it up during spring training.

Kevin McGonigle Skipped Triple-A

Can Hope be the second player in the Tigers organization over the last two seasons to skip the Triple-A level and be promoted to the MLB level on opening day? Well, shortstop Kevin McGonigle didn’t play in Toledo in 2026. The highest level he got to was Double-A in the minors before he made the Tigers opening day roster in 2026.

If Hope were to skip Triple-A and be promoted to Detroit right away in 2027, that would be some story. The Tigers have another superstar on the way with Hope. He has all of the tools to be successful at the next level, especially at the plate.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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