Tigers Top Prospect Zyhir Hope Nears Detroit Debut

Outfielder Zyhir Hope is the number one prospect in the Detroit Tigers farm system. He was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in the Tarik Skubal trade. Hope played in 30 games for the Erie SeaWolves at the Double-A level, batting .269 with six home runs and 24 RBIs, along with eight stolen bases on 11 attempts.

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His on-base percentage was .360, his slugging percentage was .462, and his OPS was .822. He also played in 94 games with the Tulsa Drillers before the trade. With a full season at Double-A behind him, Hope will most likely start the 2027 season with the Toledo Mud Hens in Triple-A. There is a chance that the 21-year-old could also join the Tigers big league club as early as next season.

Zyhir Hope Will Get a Long Look in Spring Training

There is no doubt that Hope is going to get a serious look for Detroit in spring training in 2027. Could he make the team out of camp instead of opening at the Triple-A level? That one is going to be settled in Lakeland.

The Athletic laid out one reason why every MLB team should be optimistic heading into the 2027 season. Levi Weaver wrote of the Tigers, “In addition to getting the 2026 stink off of them, the 2027 Tigers can look forward to a first full season from Max Clark and River Ryan, and the debut of Zyhir Hope. Riley Greene looks like he has finally settled in, too.”

Clark, Hope and Greene Are Detroit’s Next Outfield

Max Clark made his MLB debut on July 31 against the Athletics, collecting three hits. Clark, Hope, and Greene will no doubt be the future outfield for the Tigers. Shortstop Kevin McGonigle will also be a part of that young core for Detroit for the long haul. If Hope does make the Tigers roster at some point in 2027, the future will look bright for them despite missing the playoffs during the 2026 MLB season.

Tigers Missed the Playoffs Despite a Positive Run Differential

It is unusual that the Tigers missed the playoffs despite having a very good run differential. Weaver noted that “as of this writing, there are only six AL teams with a positive run differential this year:”

Yankees: +137

+137 Rays: +83

+83 Red Sox: +80

+80 Tigers: +75

+75 White Sox: +42

+42 Guardians: +2

Detroit is the only one of those six that will not play in October. The other five all have a chance to win a World Series title. The Tigers are hoping that Hope and the rest of the young core can provide a bright future to this team. The goal in 2027 will be to make the postseason for the third time in four seasons, assuming the sport avoids a lockout.