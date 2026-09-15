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TodayTigersat TOR · 7:07 PMStarts in 6h 38m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Sportsnet

Zyhir Hope Is Now the Tigers’ No. 1 Prospect

NEW NO. 1 — PROSPECT
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Not so long ago, outfielder Max Clark was the number one prospect in the Detroit Tigers farm system. With Clark in the majors since his July 31 call-up, he has used up his prospect eligibility and is no longer the number one prospect in Detroit’s system.

Outfielder Zyhir Hope moves from the number two prospect to the number one prospect in the Tigers farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. Hope was acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers before the MLB trade deadline. That trade sent starting pitcher Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers. Hope is currently in Double-A with the Erie SeaWolves.

Zyhir Hope Projected to Reach the Detroit Tigers in 2027

With Hope being the new number one prospect in the farm system, many Tigers fans are wondering when he will be up at the MLB level. MLB Pipeline lists his ETA as 2027. Hope has spent the entire 2026 minor league season in Double-A.

He played for the Tulsa Drillers before being traded to the Tigers organization. In 124 games at the Double-A level this season, Hope has a .287 batting average with 29 home runs and 111 RBIs, along with 26 stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .367, his slugging percentage is .513, and his OPS is .880.

On Tuesday night, Hope and the SeaWolves open the Eastern League playoffs at home against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The Flying Squirrels are the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Promotion to Triple-A Possible to Begin 2027

Hope is most likely playing in his final games at the Double-A level with Erie. When the 2027 minor league season rolls around, it will be very unlikely that he is at Double-A with the SeaWolves. It would make sense for him to begin 2027 with the Toledo Mud Hens at the Triple-A level. He may not need a full season at Triple-A in order to get called up to Detroit, depending on whether there is an MLB lockout in 2027.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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