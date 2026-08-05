Zyhir Hope Shares Mindset After Blockbuster Trade to Tigers

Zyhir Hope did not pretend he had everything sorted out the moment he learned he had been traded to the Detroit Tigers.

The 21-year-old outfielder had just been moved for the second time in a little more than two years, this time becoming the centerpiece of Detroit’s return for Tarik Skubal. His first reaction was not polished or rehearsed.

“I didn’t know what to feel in the moment,” Hope said via the Detroit Free Press. “You know what I’m saying? But yeah, I’m just ready for some ball. I’m excited.”

That combination of uncertainty and excitement makes sense. One day, Hope was part of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. The next, he was packing, flying across the country and joining Double-A Erie as one of the most important prospects in Detroit’s system.

Hope Praises Tigers for Smooth Transition

A trade can turn a player’s life upside down in a matter of hours.

Hope said the Tigers did everything they could to make the transition easier.

“Everything has been smooth,” he said. “The Tigers are doing an amazing job with helping me travel and stuff, communicating everything to me, stuff like that. Everything’s been good. I’ve been breathing. I’m breathing. You know what I’m saying? Yeah, I’m just grateful. I’m grateful.”

That sense of relief came through clearly.

Hope was not describing a player still overwhelmed by the move. He sounded like someone beginning to settle in, process what happened and focus on the opportunity in front of him.

Detroit made him the headliner in a deal involving a two-time Cy Young winner. That brings pressure, whether anyone wants to admit it or not.

Hope’s response has been refreshingly simple.

Breathe. Be grateful. Play baseball.

Hope Understands the Business Side

This was not Hope’s first time being traded.

The Chicago Cubs selected him in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft before sending him to the Dodgers in the Michael Busch deal. Now he has been moved again, this time to Detroit.

Hope does not sound bitter about it.

“It’s a business, man,” he said. “Wherever I am, I’m gonna keep my faith no matter what, and just continue to play ball, man.”

That quote offers a good look at his mindset.

Hope cannot control which organization holds his rights. He cannot control which executives discuss his name or which superstar he is traded for.

He can control his preparation, his attitude and what happens when he steps into the batter’s box.

That is where his attention appears to be.

Hope Is Not Obsessing Over Expectations

Hope arrived in Detroit’s organization with major expectations attached to him.

He was the premium position player in the Skubal return and immediately became one of the Tigers’ top prospects. He had already built an impressive offensive résumé before the trade, but he does not sound interested in tracking every number or worrying about outside rankings.

“To be honest with you, I don’t look at stats or nothing,” Hope said. “I’m just playing ball.”

That is probably easier said than done.

Every at-bat will be watched more closely now. Every hot streak will fuel excitement, and every slump will invite questions about the Skubal trade.

Hope appears determined not to get dragged into that noise.

His job is not to justify the trade in one week, one month or even one season.

His job is to keep developing.

A Clean Start in Detroit

Hope’s first game with Erie did not produce a hit, but he made loud contact and showed the kind of bat speed that immediately caught attention.

The results will come.

What matters right now is that Hope sounds comfortable with the move, appreciative of how Detroit handled the transition and focused on baseball rather than the weight of the trade.

“I didn’t know what to feel in the moment,” he said.

A few days later, his direction seemed much clearer.

He is excited. He is grateful. And he is ready to play.

Bottom Line

Zyhir Hope did not ask to be traded, and he did not claim the process was easy.

He admitted he was unsure what to feel when the news arrived. He also made clear that he understands the business, trusts his faith and plans to keep moving forward.

That mindset should serve him well.

The Tigers did not acquire Hope because they needed an immediate savior. They acquired him because they believe his talent can become a major part of their future.

Hope is not focused on carrying the trade.

He is focused on playing ball.