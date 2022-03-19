Detroit Sports Nation

2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Will the Wolverines win their third-straight Big Ten Championship?
The Detroit Lions practice squad is now up to 15 players.
Not only did the Detroit Lions re-sign Craig Reynolds, but they also made a decision on Julian Okwara.
The Michigan State Spartans will kick off the 2023 season on Friday night when the Central Michigan Chippewas head to…
T.J. Hockenson signs record-breaking deal: Some day, Sam LaPorta will surpass this. But will it be with the Detroit Lions?
According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have their No. 3 QB.
1 Bold Move the Detroit Lions Must Make: If Brad Holmes really wants to make a statement, this could be the move!