Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan WR Roman Wilson 2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions
2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Final Edition

2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Will the Wolverines win their third-straight Big Ten Championship?

2023 Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions Lions' Offensive Line Detroit Lions Practice Squad
Detroit Lions Practice Squad: Team signs 6 additional players

The Detroit Lions practice squad is now up to 15 players.

Detroit Lions re-sign Craig Reynolds Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions re-sign Craig Reynolds, make decision on Julian Okwara

Not only did the Detroit Lions re-sign Craig Reynolds, but they also made a decision on Julian Okwara.

Game Preview: Michigan State Spartans vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Michigan State Spartans will kick off the 2023 season on Friday night when the Central Michigan Chippewas head to

T.J. Hockenson signs record-breaking contract Ben Johnson Lions
T.J. Hockenson signs record-breaking deal with Minnesota Vikings

T.J. Hockenson signs record-breaking deal: Some day, Sam LaPorta will surpass this. But will it be with the Detroit Lions?

2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Battles Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Germany Chiefs Dave Birkett Bobby Wagner NFLPA Report Card NFL Scouting Combine Detroit Lions free agency 2023 NFL Mock Draft Detroit Lions cap space C.J. Moore 2023 NFC North Odds Brodric Martin Rick Spielman Germain Ifedi Pro Football Focus Wayne Blair Dan Campbell Shane Zylstra Jarren Williams Detroit Lions waive Tae Hayes Detroit Lions Roster Moves Detroit Lions looking for new kicker Detroit Lions bring back David Blough
Detroit Lions bring back David Blough as their No. 3 QB

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have their No. 3 QB.

Brad Holmes Detroit Lions Mel Kiper NFL GM Power Rankings Villain Howie Roseman D'Andre Swift 2023 NFL GM Rankings Jonathan Taylor 1 Bold Move the Detroit Lions Must Make
1 Bold Move the Detroit Lions Must Make to WIN BIG in 2023

1 Bold Move the Detroit Lions Must Make: If Brad Holmes really wants to make a statement, this could be the move!

