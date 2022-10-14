Bouncing Around The Motor City – Small Business Friday

This week’s feature for Small Business Friday is Bouncing Around The Motor City. Bouncing Around the Motor City offers high-quality event rental equipment, including inflatables, party games, tables & chairs, concessions, and more all at competitive prices. Located in Detroit, Michigan, our company prides itself on the acceptance of all, as our logo illustrates. Bouncing Around the Motor City offers convenience and assurance allowing our guests to attend both their event and guests with confidence!

Featured Videos



Let Bouncing Around the Motor City bring true enjoyment to your birthday parties, block parties, school events, church events, family reunions, summer camps, corporate events, and more throughout the Detroit area.

The Brand

It’s the little things. The smiles. The laughter. The sounds. The scents. The hugs. These are the memories that leave an imprint on the hearts and minds of our clients. We are so honored to take part in bringing a bit of joy into your lives. That’s why the team at Bouncing Around the Motor City is always proud of the work we do.

Meet The Founder Of Bouncing Around The Motor City

Cathryn Coleman, Owner of Bouncing Around The Motor City, launched the company in 2017 in pursuit of a vision and passion of allowing her creativity to help others and make a remarkable contribution to events, celebrations, and events. Cathryn is a graduate of U of Detroit Mercy with both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s in Business Administration. A mompreneur and Detroiter to the Core, she graduated TechTown Retail Boot Camp, Road to Readiness, core design Detroit: Client Service Boot Camp, ProsperUS Detroit, Build Institute, Grow Your Business with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women and the Economy Initiative: Get Your Website Cohort.

Where To Find Bouncing Around The Motor City

Website: bouncingaroundthemotorcity.com

Facebook: BouncingAroundMotorCity

Instagram: @bouncingaroundmotorcity

Twitter: @BATMC2

Would you like to be featured on DSN?

Where Will You Be Featured?

Video shoutout: Every Friday, our content creators will give you a special shoutout during the show. These shoutouts will last forever, as our videos will never be deleted.

Fun Fact – DSN receives over 1 million video views every month

On Social: A social post will be made showcasing your business and linking to your website or Facebook page.

Fun Fact – DSN sees a reach of over 3 million people every week across its social platforms.

On the website: Each Friday, at the end of every article, a business will be featured and linked.

Fun Fact – Every month, DSN receives almost 2 million unique visitors!

How To Be Featured

Sign up below to be considered as a Featured Small Business on Detroit Sports Nation.