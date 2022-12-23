Lions News Reports
San Francisco 49ers did not want to play Detroit Lions in NFL Playoffs
According to Amon-Ra St. Brown, the San Francisco 49ers wanted nothing to do with playing the Detroit Lions in the NFL Playoffs.
Breaking news:
Lions Notes
Michigan Panthers QB Josh Love makes USFL history season-opener
Michigan Panthers QB Josh Love was brilliant on Sunday.
Tigers News Reports
Detroit Tigers announce makeup date for matchup vs. San Francisco Giants
The Detroit Tigers waited a whopping 5 hours and 37 minutes before finally announcing the game was postponed. But, if you were at the ballpark, you will be rewarded.
Red Wings News Reports
Detroit Red Wings announce huge changes to Grand Rapids Griffins coaching staff
Detroit Red Wings assistant GM Shawn Horcoff has announced some major changes for the Grand Rapids Griffins.
News Desk
NFL's Defensive Rookie Of The Year: Who Should Win?
AJ Reilly and Eric Vincent debate over NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year. Arguing for Aidan Hutchinson and Sauce Gardner's qualifications for the award.
News Desk
Duce Staley Leaves Detroit Lions for Carolina Panthers Coaching Staff
Duce Staley, assistant running back coach for the Detroit Lions, has joined the Carolina Panthers and Frank Reich.
Lions Analysis and Opinion
Lions Analysis and Opinion
1 RB Detroit Lions could select in each round of 2023 NFL Draft
Don't be surprised if the Detroit Lions select one of these running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Lions Analysis and Opinion
Predicting a winner of the 2023 Detroit Lions' biggest offseason battle
The Detroit Lions biggest offseason battle could be one of the most competitive we have seen in a quite a while.
Lions Analysis and Opinion
Marvin Jones Jr. will have HUGE role with 2023 Detroit Lions
Marvin Jones Jr. is back and he will have a HUGE role for the Detroit Lions in 2023, even if he is not a starter.
Lions Notes
Michigan Panthers QB Josh Love makes USFL history season-opener
Michigan Panthers QB Josh Love was brilliant on Sunday.
Red Wings
Red Wings Notes
Detroit Red Wings 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Rooting Guide
The Detroit Red Wings did not qualify for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs but that does not mean their fans should not have a rooting interest.
Red Wings Notes
Detroit Red Wings wrap up their season tonight in Tampa Bay against the Lightning| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings will finish up their season tonight with a matchup in Tampa Bay against the defending Eastern Conference Champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
Red Wings Notes
Detroit Red Wings hit the road for their final two games starting with a matchup against the Hurricanes | Live Stream, TV Info, Time,...
The Detroit Red Wings are entering their final two games of the season. Tonight they will head to Carolina to take on the Hurricanes.
Red Wings Notes
Detroit Red Wings continue their last homestand of the season with a matinee against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins | Live Stream, TV Info,...
Red Wings continue their final homestand of the season with a matinee matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Red Wings Notes
Detroit Red Wings wrap up their Canadian trip against another Original Six for the Montreal Canadiens| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings wrap up their Canadian trip tonight by taking on another Original Six rival in the Montreal Canadiens.
Red Wings News Reports
Detroit Red Wings announce huge changes to Grand Rapids Griffins coaching staff
Detroit Red Wings assistant GM Shawn Horcoff has announced some major changes for the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Red Wings News Reports
Derek Lalonde never believed Red Wings were a playoff team
Derek Lalonde spoke to the media on Friday and he made it pretty clear that he never believed the Detroit Red Wings would be a playoff team.
Red Wings News Reports
Steve Yzerman says he wishes Detroit Red Wings were ‘further ahead' in rebuild
Steve Yzerman spoke to the media on Friday and he said he is "Okay" with where the Red Wings are at, noting that they finished about where he thought they would.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion
2022-23 Detroit Red Wings Final Report Card
Take a look at our report card for the 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings season.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion
2022-23 Detroit Red Wings season recap
The Detroit Red Wings season came to an end last night, so we look back at the bright spots and what needs to change as well as what were the top games and top players this season.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion
Detroit Red Wings' decision on Pius Suter should be a no-brainer
The Detroit Red Wings will have some tough decisions to make during the upcoming offseason, but deciding on whether or not to try an bring back Pius Suter should not be tough at all.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion
10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
We all know who's No. 1 on this list, but find out which other Detroit Red Wings made the cut. Which current player has the best chance of eventually cracking the list?
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion
How long did Steve Yzerman set back the Detroit Red Wings' rebuild?
Like it or not, Steve Yzerman just set back the Detroit Red Wings rebuild. Find out when we think they will compete for a Stanley Cup.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion
Detroit Red Wings playoff hopes are dwindling by the day
The Detroit Red Wings have now lost six games in a row, and while doing so, their playoff chances have decreased substantially.
Tigers
Tigers News Reports
Detroit Tigers announce makeup date for matchup vs. San Francisco Giants
The Detroit Tigers waited a whopping 5 hours and 37 minutes before finally announcing the game was postponed. But, if you were at the ballpark, you will be rewarded.
Tigers Notes
Detroit Tigers Farm System Check-In: Gage Workman has a day and wild result you won't believe
The four minor league teams for the Detroit Tigers are in full swing, we take a look at how they are doing as well as other stories around the minors.
Tigers Notes
Matt Manning's injury is a significant blow to 2023 Detroit Tigers
Matt Manning suffered a broken metatarsal bone in his foot in his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
Tigers Analysis and Opinion
Detroit Tigers fans: at least we're not the A's
The Detroit Tigers are bad but they aren't as bad as the Oakland A's ... yet.
Tigers Analysis and Opinion
Detroit Tigers will not develop an offense by platooning
The first eight games for the Detroit Tigers have not gone well, especially offensively where they are platooning often.
Pistons
Pistons News Reports
Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee to interview with Pistons
The Pistons have their eyes on a potential replacement for Dwane Casey in Bucks assistant Charles Lee.
Pistons News Reports
Troy Weaver puts out ‘marching orders' for Detroit Pistons' next head coach
Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver released a set of instructions for potential coaches.
Pistons News Reports
Dwane Casey is already selling Detroit Pistons coaching position
Dwane Casey knew it was time to step down as head coach of the Detroit Pistons. Now it is time for him to do whatever he can to help the franchise as a member of their front office.
Pistons Notes
Detroit Pistons' odds of landing No. 1 pick in 2023 NBA Draft
Not to be pessimistic, but despite finishing with the worst record in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons don't have a great shot at landing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Pistons Notes
3 Detroit Pistons predicted to be gone in the offseason
The Detroit Pistons will certainly be backing some roster moves prior to the 2023-24 season.
Lions
Lions News Reports
San Francisco 49ers did not want to play Detroit Lions in NFL Playoffs
According to Amon-Ra St. Brown, the San Francisco 49ers wanted nothing to do with playing the Detroit Lions in the NFL Playoffs.
Lions Notes
Michigan Panthers QB Josh Love makes USFL history season-opener
Michigan Panthers QB Josh Love was brilliant on Sunday.
Lions Notes
Detroit Lions land No. 3 overall pick in hypothetical 2023 NFL Draft trade
Folks, if the Detroit Lions can pull off this 2023 NFL Draft trade, Brad Holmes should be crowned!
Lions News Reports
Rumor: Detroit Lions to bring in Senior Bowl MVP Jake Haener for Top 30 visit
The Detroit Lions are doing their due diligence when it comes to quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Jake Haener is expected to visit with the team on a top 30 visit.
Lions Notes
Amon-Ra St. Brown appears to be contestant on Family Feud
Don't look now but it appears as if Amon-Ra St. Brown and his family will be on a future episode of Family Feud!
