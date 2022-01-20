Charles Barkley absolutely trashes Los Angeles Lakers [Video]

Other than LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers have been trash as of late and NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley has seen and heard just about enough.

On Thursday night, Barkley unloaded on the Lakers, calling them “wussies” because he could not use the word he wanted to!

“The way they have tried to throw Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel under the bus is just really pissing me off.”

The Lakers are 22-23 on the season and they currently are holding on to the 8th seed in the Western Conference.