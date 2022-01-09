Detroit Lions beat Packers, officially learn where they will pick in 2022 NFL Draft

You never want to root for the Detroit Lions to lose, especially when they are playing the Green Bay Packers, but by losing to the Packers on Sunday, the Lions would have locked up the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (assuming the Jaguars hold on against the Colts)

And guess what, instead of laying down, they decided to take down the Packers by a score of 37-30!

With the Lions beating the Packers they have locked up the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

So, Lions Nation, who do you want the Lions to select with the No. 2 pick?

BONUS CONTENT: