Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone has BOLD personal goal for future

Alex Anzalone, coming off a standout 2023 season, reflects a blend of personal ambition and collective team spirit within the Detroit Lions. After a year that saw the team clinch the NFC North title and make a deep playoff run, Anzalone's sights are set even higher for himself and his team. Despite the team's impressive achievements, Anzalone expresses a universal sentiment in the locker room: satisfaction remains elusive without a Super Bowl victory.

A BOLD Personal Goal

His personal goal for the upcoming season is to rank among the elite linebackers in the NFL, aiming for Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro honors. This ambition follows a season where he was a fifth alternate for the Pro Bowl, alongside recording personal bests in tackles, sacks, and other defensive metrics.

“Just continue to build off this year. I think for me personally I know where I can take my game and I think that I have personal goals I want to achieve that I wasn't able to get done this year. But I think I can build off of what I did this year,” he said.

“I feel like I have high standards for myself, obviously I want to make Pro Bowl and play at an All-Pro level. I think that's in me.”

The Bottom Line – A Roar for Excellence

Alex Anzalone‘s bold aspirations for the future encapsulate the spirit of the Detroit Lions: a relentless pursuit of excellence, both on the personal and team levels. His commitment to achieving Pro Bowl and All-Pro status, against the backdrop of the team's NFC North victory and near-Super Bowl run, sets a high benchmark for what the Lions aim to accomplish. As the team gears up for another season, Anzalone's personal ambitions and achievements serve as a beacon for what dedication, hard work, and high standards can bring to the field. The Lions, with players like Anzalone leading the charge, are not just chasing victories but a legacy of greatness in the NFL.