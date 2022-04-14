Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis makes shocking announcement

For the past four seasons, Antoine Davis has been a scoring machine for Detroit Mercy as he averaged a whopping 24.6 points per game over 111 career games.

On Thursday, Davis announced that he will be using his extra year of eligibility to play one final year of college basketball.

But what made his announcement shocking to many is that Davis said he has decided to leave his father’s program to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

From Detroit News:

“It wasn’t in the works for a long time,” Davis told The News in a phone call moments after the announcement Thursday. “I mean, I feel like I did my time here. I feel like I’ve done so much for this university, you know? Just felt like it was time to explore some options.”

Now the most burning question — What was dad’s reaction?

“He was OK with it,” Antoine said. “He just wants me to do whatever makes me happy.

“At the end of the day, yeah, he’s my coach, but he’s my father first.”

“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Davis wrote on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, before his phone call with The News. “I will always remember the University of Detroit Mercy and what it has done for me. I wouldn’t be in this position without the university giving me an opportunity as a student-athlete.

“I was honored to be a Titan and play in the Horizon League against great players and coaches, and I loved every second of being coached by my dad and brother.

“I have loved everything Detroit Mercy has provided me from basketball to my education.

“I will always be a Titan.”