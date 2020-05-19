DT Danny Shelton helps create epic Detroit Lions t-shirt for charity [Photo]

Take my money!

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions DT Danny Shelton revealed on Instagram a t-shirt he has collaborated on in order to help raise money for charity.

“Danny Shelton & Samoagood come together to bring you the Tribal Lion Tee. A portion of every shirt sale will be donated to the Furry Shelton Foundation to help families & medical workers affected by Covid-19.”

As you can see below, the t-shirt is Lions themed and it is pretty damn amazing!

“Our 2nd Collaboration will be aimed to help out Families in need and Medical Workers in the Detroit area. Show Your Support with a purchase of anyone of these designs. Thank you all for the support and I hope everyone is staying strong and staying safe through these tough times. One Pride!

#DetroitLions #COVID19 #StayStrong#OnePride #SheltonFamily”

If you want to order a t-shirt, which only costs $25, please click here. Remember, by purchasing a t-shirt, you will also be helping out “Families in need and Medical workers in the Detroit area.”