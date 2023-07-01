Getting to Know Detroit Red Wings Goalie Alex Lyon

The Detroit Red Wings have signed another backup goalie after signing James Reimer earlier; now they add 30-year-old goalie Alex Lyon played last season for the Florida Panthers.

Alex Lyon By the Numbers

15 Games Played

9-4-2 Record

.912 Save Percentage

2.89 Goals Against Average

Lyon Scouting Report

“The former Yale University star continues to bounce between the American Hockey League and the NHL, where he has never been able to earn a steady role. Is powerfully built and goes side to side well, but he has yet to show the kind of consistency needed to become a full-time NHL netminder.” –Sports Forecaster

Bottom Line for Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings really addressed their backup goalie situation, adding Reimer and now Lyon, who will fight it out for the backup job in camp. Lyon has playoff experience, as he played last season and appeared in four games, going 1-2-0 with a .888 save percentage and a 3.63 goals-against average. Lyon does not have the experience that Reimer has in the NHL, as most of Lyon's playing time came in the AHL.