Golden State Warriors Score Easiest points In NBA History [Video]

The Dallas Mavericks had a moment they'd rather forget during Wednesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. In a head-scratching blunder, the Mavericks were caught defending the wrong basket while the Warriors inbounded the ball from underneath their own basket. With no Dallas defender in sight, Kevon Looney easily dunked the ball for the easiest two points in NBA history. In case you were wondering, the Warriors won the game 127-125. Yep, they won by exactly two points!

Key Points:

Dallas Mavericks made a huge defensive mistake during a game against Golden State Warriors.

They were caught defending the wrong basket while the Warriors inbounded the ball from under their own basket.

Kevon Looney took advantage of this mistake and scored the easiest two points in NBA history.

This was an embarrassing and unforgettable moment for the Mavericks.

The Warriors ended up winning the game by two points

Golden State Warriors Score Easiest points In NBA History

Take a look as the Warriors score the easiest basket in NBA history:

Big Picture: The Importance of Defensive Focus

- Advertisement -

The Mavericks' defensive lapse during the game against the Warriors highlights the importance of focus and attention to detail on the court. In the high-pressure environment of professional basketball, even the smallest mistake can have serious consequences. The Mavericks' mistake led to an embarrassing score and made them the subject of widespread ridicule and criticism.