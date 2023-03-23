Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
NBA News Reports

Golden State Warriors Score Easiest points In NBA History [Video]

By W.G. Brady
2
0

The Dallas Mavericks had a moment they'd rather forget during Wednesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. In a head-scratching blunder, the Mavericks were caught defending the wrong basket while the Warriors inbounded the ball from underneath their own basket. With no Dallas defender in sight, Kevon Looney easily dunked the ball for the easiest two points in NBA history. In case you were wondering, the Warriors won the game 127-125. Yep, they won by exactly two points!

Golden State Warriors

Key Points:

  • Dallas Mavericks made a huge defensive mistake during a game against Golden State Warriors.
  • They were caught defending the wrong basket while the Warriors inbounded the ball from under their own basket.
  • Kevon Looney took advantage of this mistake and scored the easiest two points in NBA history.
  • This was an embarrassing and unforgettable moment for the Mavericks.
  • The Warriors ended up winning the game by two points

Golden State Warriors Score Easiest points In NBA History

Take a look as the Warriors score the easiest basket in NBA history:

Big Picture: The Importance of Defensive Focus

- Advertisement -

The Mavericks' defensive lapse during the game against the Warriors highlights the importance of focus and attention to detail on the court. In the high-pressure environment of professional basketball, even the smallest mistake can have serious consequences. The Mavericks' mistake led to an embarrassing score and made them the subject of widespread ridicule and criticism.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Carolina Panthers coach may have leaked No. 1 Pick
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NFL News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Carolina Panthers coach may have leaked No. 1 Pick

Spoiler Alert! A Carolina Panthers coach may have inadvertently spilled the beans about who they will be selecting with the No. 1 overall pick.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.