fb
Search

Latest News:

Caleb Williams is already talking smack about Amon-Ra St. Brown [Video]

0
The soon-to-be Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams is already talking smack about Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Where will the 2025 NFL Draft be held?

0
Where will the 2025 NFL Draft be held?

2024 NFL Draft Weather Report

0
The 2024 NFL Draft Weather Report starts off with decent skies.
W.G. Brady

Jared Goff Appears in NSFW ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Movie Trailer [Video]

Lions Notes

Jared Goff is hilarious in this trailer!

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is stepping into the Hollywood spotlight in an unexpected way. A new trailer for this summer’s much-anticipated film, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” features Goff in a humorous trailer cameo that bridges his transitions between Los Angeles and Detroit. The trailer, which dropped Thursday, showcases Goff picking up lifestyle tips from the iconic Axel Foley, portrayed by Eddie Murphy.

Jared Goff

Goff’s Comical Cultural Transition

In the trailer, Goff shares his initial apprehensions about moving from Los Angeles to Detroit, a transition sparked by his trade to the Lions. “When I first came to Detroit from Los Angeles, I was nervous,” Goff confesses in the trailer. He humorously adds, “It’s a big change, and I wanted to fit in as quickly as possible. I turned to someone who understood both LA and Detroit: I turned to Axel Foley.” This light-hearted setup leads into clips showing Goff interacting with scenes from the movie, drawing laughter and nods of understanding from viewers familiar with both cities’ cultures.

Learning from Axel Foley

The trailer cleverly integrates scenes of Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley with Goff taking literal notes on how to navigate his new environment. One particularly funny moment involves Foley’s brash way of greeting people, to which Goff reacts by jotting down, “More cursing,” in his notepad. This tongue-in-cheek interaction not only highlights Goff’s willingness to engage in self-deprecating humor but also plays up the cultural differences between his old home in sunny California and the gritty streets of Detroit.

Jared Goff,Beverly Hills Cop

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Jared Goff’s Hollywood Cameo: Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff appears in a new trailer for the upcoming film “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” where he humorously interacts with scenes featuring Eddie Murphy’s character, Axel Foley. In the trailer, Goff reflects on his move from Los Angeles to Detroit, seeking cultural guidance from the fictional detective known for navigating both cities.
  2. Cultural Transition Theme: The trailer highlights Goff’s efforts to adapt to Detroit, using light-hearted humor. It showcases Goff taking “notes” from Axel Foley’s bold interactions, including a comedic take on adopting a more cursing-laden greeting, emphasizing the cultural contrast between his former life in Los Angeles and his current residence in Detroit.
  3. Star-Studded Film Release Details: “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” features a star-studded cast, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judge Reinhold, Bronson Pinchot, Kevin Bacon, and Eddie Murphy reprising his role as Axel Foley. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on July 3, promising a mix of nostalgia and new narratives for fans of the original series and newcomers alike.
Jared Goff Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Ben Johnson Jared Goff and Dan Campbell audition for ManningCast Spotrac predicts what Jared Goff contract extension will cost Detroit Lions
(Via Detroit Lions)

Bottom Line: A Unique Crossover

Jared Goff’s appearance in the “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” movie trailer not only serves as a clever marketing tool but also connects his personal narrative with that of Axel Foley’s, blending real-life sports with cinematic fiction. Fans of the NFL and the “Beverly Hills Cop” series will undoubtedly enjoy seeing Goff in this unusual but entertaining role, adding an extra layer of excitement to the film’s release. For those eager to see how Goff’s cameo plays out in full, the trailer is available now, building anticipation for what promises to be a summer blockbuster hit on Netflix. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on July 3

Newsletter

Don't miss

Red Wings Notes

Detroit Red Wings release video to thank fans for 2023-24 season

0
Detroit Red Wings release video to thank fans for 2023-24 season.
Lions Notes

Tyreek Hill Reacts To Amon-Ra St. Brown’s MONSTER Contract Extension

0
Tyreek Hill Reacts To Amon-Ra St. Brown Landing A Massive Deal With Detroit Lions.
Lions News Reports

Terrion Arnold Reveals Insights on His Pre-Draft Visit with Detroit Lions

0
Did the Lions spill their draft secrets to Terrion Arnold?
General Topic

Detroit Lions and Jared Goff ‘Not Close’ On Contract Extension

0
Detroit Lions and Jared Goff still have work to do to reach an agreement.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

4 Players Detroit Lions Could Trade Up For In 2024 NFL Draft

0
Here are 4 players the Detroit Lions Could Trade Up for on Thursday night.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Caleb Williams is already talking smack about Amon-Ra St. Brown [Video]

W.G. Brady -
The soon-to-be Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams is already talking smack about Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Read more

Where will the 2025 NFL Draft be held?

W.G. Brady -
Where will the 2025 NFL Draft be held?
Read more

2024 NFL Draft Weather Report

W.G. Brady -
The 2024 NFL Draft Weather Report starts off with decent skies.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.