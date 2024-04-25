Jared Goff Appears in NSFW ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Movie Trailer [Video]

Jared Goff is hilarious in this trailer!

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is stepping into the Hollywood spotlight in an unexpected way. A new trailer for this summer’s much-anticipated film, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” features Goff in a humorous trailer cameo that bridges his transitions between Los Angeles and Detroit. The trailer, which dropped Thursday, showcases Goff picking up lifestyle tips from the iconic Axel Foley, portrayed by Eddie Murphy.

Goff’s Comical Cultural Transition

In the trailer, Goff shares his initial apprehensions about moving from Los Angeles to Detroit, a transition sparked by his trade to the Lions. “When I first came to Detroit from Los Angeles, I was nervous,” Goff confesses in the trailer. He humorously adds, “It’s a big change, and I wanted to fit in as quickly as possible. I turned to someone who understood both LA and Detroit: I turned to Axel Foley.” This light-hearted setup leads into clips showing Goff interacting with scenes from the movie, drawing laughter and nods of understanding from viewers familiar with both cities’ cultures.

When Jared Goff moved from LA to Detroit there was only one man who could show him the ropes: Axel Foley. pic.twitter.com/TZKnKVfjyr — Netflix (@netflix) April 25, 2024

Learning from Axel Foley

The trailer cleverly integrates scenes of Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley with Goff taking literal notes on how to navigate his new environment. One particularly funny moment involves Foley’s brash way of greeting people, to which Goff reacts by jotting down, “More cursing,” in his notepad. This tongue-in-cheek interaction not only highlights Goff’s willingness to engage in self-deprecating humor but also plays up the cultural differences between his old home in sunny California and the gritty streets of Detroit.

(Via Detroit Lions)

Bottom Line: A Unique Crossover

Jared Goff’s appearance in the “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” movie trailer not only serves as a clever marketing tool but also connects his personal narrative with that of Axel Foley’s, blending real-life sports with cinematic fiction. Fans of the NFL and the “Beverly Hills Cop” series will undoubtedly enjoy seeing Goff in this unusual but entertaining role, adding an extra layer of excitement to the film’s release. For those eager to see how Goff’s cameo plays out in full, the trailer is available now, building anticipation for what promises to be a summer blockbuster hit on Netflix. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on July 3