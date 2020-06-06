41.2 F
Michigan Wolverines commit Tristan Bounds has a message for Ohio State

By Michael Whitaker
The legendary rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is still going strong, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately for Michigan, the rivalry has been rather one-sided in recent history. The Buckeyes have won 14 of the past 16 matchups between the two, including all five under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

But Wolverines commit Tristan Bounds is looking to do something about that. During an interview with The Wolverine’s EJ Holland, Bounds talked about what he’s looking forward to doing against their chief rivals.

“After I take a couple days to take it in and realize what I really just did, and that’s commit to one of the best universities in the country as well as a football powerhouse, I’m definitely going to get on the recruiting trail hard,” Bounds said on The Wolverine Podcast. “I’ve been pretty adamant about this. I don’t want to lose any games. I want to win national championships. I want to kick the **** out of Ohio State. Those are my goals. The best class that we can get is going to help us do that.”

According to 247Sports’ rankings for the class of 2021, Bounds is ranked the 663rd overall prospect in the country. The 3-star offensive lineman from Bethesda (Md.) Choate Rosemary Hall committed to the Wolverines on June 1.

– – Quotes via EJ Holland of The Wolverine Link – –

SourceEJ Holland
ViaThe Wolverine
