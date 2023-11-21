Motor City Cruise Forward Jared Rhoden Named G-League Player of the Week

Jared Rhoden of the Motor City Cruise was named the G-League Player of the Week after three impressive games.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise announced that two-way player Jared Rhoden has been crowned the NBA G-League Player of the Week. This is the second time in Cruise history that one of their own players has been awarded this honor. The first Cruise player to win the award was Saben Lee in 2021.

Rhoden has been on an outstanding stretch for the Cruise to start the season. Rhoden averaged 27.3 points, and 6.3 rebounds along with stellar defense on the way to Motor City's 3-0 record in the first week of action during the Winter Showcase Cup. He has been able to shine as a dominant isolation scorer on all three levels and also in catch-and-shoot scenarios off the ball.

Rhoden scored a career-high 36 points in the season-opener against the Grand Rapids Gold. He also was a bright spot in their rematch against the Gold last Saturday when he scored 28 total points, including 17 in the fourth quarter.

During the G-League Media Day, Rhoden emphasized his desire to be a leader for his team. While splitting time as a two-way player between the Cruise and the Detroit Pistons, Rhoden has been impressive on both ends of the floor in Motor City's undefeated start. Rhoden is averaging 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 37.5 minutes of action through the team's first four games. Rhoden has been a major factor in the undefeated 4-0 start for the Cruise in 2023-24.

Motor City have their next game scheduled on the road against the Indiana Mad Ants this Wednesday at 12:30 P.M. The Cruise will return home on Friday to take on the Cleveland Charge at 7 P.M.

Jared Rhoden Highlights