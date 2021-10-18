Ohio State to debut special ‘Color Rush’ uniforms vs. Penn State

On October 30, Ohio State will take on Penn State in a 7:30 p.m. primetime game and when they do so, they will be wearing some special uniforms.

According to reports, the Buckeyes will debut their scarlet “Color Rush” uniforms against the Nittany Lions.

Nation, what do you think of these? As a Michigan/Michigan State fan, they make me want to puke!

THE Ohio State University gets 7:30 pm primetime game vs. Penn State on October 30, with OSU debuting their scarlet "color rush" uniforms @UniWatch @alexhider https://t.co/FkNrg323iV pic.twitter.com/BolTCSHSl1 — Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) October 18, 2021

