Ohio State to debut special ‘Color Rush’ uniforms vs. Penn State

by

On October 30, Ohio State will take on Penn State in a 7:30 p.m. primetime game and when they do so, they will be wearing some special uniforms.

According to reports, the Buckeyes will debut their scarlet “Color Rush” uniforms against the Nittany Lions.

Nation, what do you think of these? As a Michigan/Michigan State fan, they make me want to puke!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.