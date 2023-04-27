Red Wings G Sebastian Cossa: ‘I just want to keep this going’

The Detroit Red Wings ECHL affiliate the Toledo Walleye are in the midst of a playoff run thanks to Goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Cossa was selected by the Red Wings 15th overall in the 2021 NHL draft. He has played in 46 games for the ECHL team posting a 26-16-4 record and a 2.56 Goals against average as well as a .913 save percentage. Cossa did see some time with the Red Wings AHL affiliate the Grand Rapids Griffins; he played in three games posting a 1-1-0 record with 5.57 Goals against average and a .783 save percentage. During the season, the Walleye did see an 18-game win streak and during that time Cossa was named ECHL goalie of the month for March and he began what ended up being a 10-game win streak. During this current playoff run for the Walleye, Cossa has played in all two games of the three games played and he has won both giving up a goal a game.

Cossa was 26-16-1 in 46 games for the Walleye.

During the playoff run, Cossa has shared time in the net with John Lethemon but he knows the road ahead in the playoffs won’t be easy and that they have a good group of guys.

"Our team is real tight and hopefully we can power through this tough division. The road isn't going to be easy, but we have a group that can do it. We're just trying to take it one game at a time and not look too far into the future." – Sebastian Cossa about the team

Cossa knows he has a long road ahead before he can make the Red Wings but has his sights set on making the NHL and playing for Detroit.

“I want to get there as soon as I am able, but I also know there's a lot of work ahead of me — and I want to put that work in, I'm looking forward to it. Maybe one, two or three years, I honestly, I can't tell you (when he'll be in the NHL). But there's work ahead of me.” – Sebastian Cossa

Cossa turned into the goalie the Red Wings thought he could be when they traded up to draft him 15th overall two years ago.

“There's been ups and down, and I was struggling a bit at the beginning, but since about Christmas I've been able to turn it around and the confidence has grown. On the ice I'm using my body. I'm a big guy and I'm using it to the max, and the positioning and the angles. I'm continuing to work on my skating and working through the traffic and controlling my crease.” – Sebastian Cossa

After training camp broke the Red Wings had a decision to make with their future goalie so they decided to start him out in Grand Rapids.

“I had a good first game, then the last two were kind of tough and the stats don't look too pretty, But it was a good experience and getting a taste of that level and seeing what I need to work on over the summer to succeed at that level.”

“I'm just trying to continue to do well here and win hockey games, We want to win down here. We have the group. I want to do that and show them I am ready for the next level.” – Sebastian Cossa

The Detroit Red Wings ended up giving Ville Husso the starting reigns for this season and now enter the offseason with backups Alex Nedeljkovic and Magnus Hellberg set to be free agents, so they currently do not have a backup on the roster when Free Agency starts on July 1st. Cossa may not be ready to head right to the Red Wings for next season but he certainly could start the season in Grand Rapids and if he plays like he has with Toledo may find himself in the NHL by the middle or towards the end of next season. The path is there.