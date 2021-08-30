Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler’s career could be over

He’ll forever be known for his critical interception in the waning moments of Super Bowl XLIX (you know, the same play that ex-Detroit Lions coach tried to credit himself for). And right now, it looks like his career could be ending.

According to multiple reports, Arizona Cardinals CB Malcolm Butler is considering calling it a career due to a personal issue:

https://twitter.com/NFL_Talk_Sports/status/1432488486540660743?s=20

In addition to the Patriots, Butler suited up for three seasons with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Cardinals in 2020. He’s recorded 406 combined tackles in his career, along with 17 interceptions.