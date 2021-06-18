Updated look at Detroit Red Wings salary cap position

Sharing is caring!

The National Hockey League will continue with a flat salary cap of $81.5 million for the 2021-22 season, and that will be a benefit for the Red Wings, who will have space to work with.

As of right now, there are only 11 players from last season’s roster signed for next season: Dylan Larkin, Frans Nielsen, Robby Fabbri, Richard Panik, Vladislav Namestnikov, Filip Zadina and Joe Veleno; defensemen Danny DeKeyser, Troy Stecher and Moritz Seider; and goaltender Thomas Greiss.

As of currently, the Detroit #RedWings only have 10 players who were consistent members of their 2020-21 roster signed for 2021-22https://t.co/67Cuh1HPyi pic.twitter.com/5SJodVIIq3 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 18, 2021

With approximately $47 million of space with which to work, GM Steve Yzerman’s offseason priorities will include new deals for forwards Jakub Vrana (acquired at the deadline for Anthony Mantha and is also eligible for salary arbitration) and Tyler Bertuzzi, who was injured for the majority of 2020-21. Additionally, Yzerman will need to make a decision in the crease. Goaltender Jonathan Bernier, who has been a serviceable player for a poor Red Wings team the past three years, can become a UFA in the offseason, but has said that he would like to return.

Decisions will also be forthcoming regarding the status of Luke Glendening, as well as Bobby Ryan and Sam Gagner.