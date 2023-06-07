During the second day of the Detroit Lions‘ mandatory minicamp, several key players were reportedly absent from practice. Additionally, limited participation was observed from guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, offensive tackle Taylor Decker, EDGE John Cominsky, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, and safety Tracy Walker.

Key points

Hendon Hooker, David Montgomery, Trinity Benson, Maurice Alexander, James Mitchell, Connor Galvin, Kayode Awosika, Frank Ragnow, Levi Onwuzurike, Malcolm Rodriguez, Chase Lucas, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were absent from Lions' minicamp practice.

Maurice Alexander and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were added to the injury list on the second day of minicamp.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Taylor Decker, John Cominsky, Emmanuel Moseley, and Tracy Walker had limited participation.

12 Detroit Lions players miss Day 2 of minicamp

While there is no official injury report provided, notable absences included quarterback Hendon Hooker, running back David Montgomery, wide receivers Trinity Benson and Maurice Alexander, tight end James Mitchell, offensive tackle Connor Galvin, guard Kayode Awosika, center Frank Ragnow, defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and defensive backs Chase Lucas and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

5 Additional players were limited

Additionally, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, offensive tackle Taylor Decker, EDGE John Cominsky, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, and safety Tracy Walker were all limited at today's practice.