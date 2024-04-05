fb
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft: Odds released for which position the Lions will draft first

Lions Betting Info

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft

With the 2024 NFL Draft just around the corner, anticipation is building for which direction the Detroit Lions will take with their No. 29 overall pick. While it’s uncertain whether the Lions will retain this pick or opt for a trade, DraftKings has provided some insight by releasing the odds for the position the Lions are most likely to target first in the draft.

Top 5 NFL Offseason Moves Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft

Analyzing the Odds

According to the odds, cornerback is the current favorite at +135, suggesting that the Lions might be looking to bolster their secondary. Following closely are the odds for selecting an offensive lineman at +275, indicating a potential focus on strengthening the offensive front. The odds for a defensive lineman or edge rusher stand at +300, while the possibility of adding a wide receiver is at +350.

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft,Detroit Lions

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions hold the No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with uncertainty surrounding whether they will retain, trade up, or trade down.
  2. DraftKings odds favor the Lions selecting a cornerback first at +135, followed by offensive lineman, defensive lineman/edge rusher, and wide receiver.
  3. General Manager Brad Holmes has a successful track record from the 2023 draft, and anticipation is high to see if he can replicate or surpass that success in 2024.

The Bottom Line

The anticipation surrounding the Detroit Lions’ first pick is palpable, especially considering General Manager Brad Holmes‘ impressive track record in the 2023 draft. Last year, the Lions secured standout players such as running back Jahmyr Gibbs, linebacker Jack Campbell, tight end Sam LaPorta, and defensive back Brian Branch.

Fans and analysts alike are eager to see if Holmes can replicate or surpass his previous draft success in 2024. As the draft approaches, speculation will continue to mount regarding the Lions’ strategy and priorities. The odds provided by DraftKings offer a glimpse into potential draft scenarios, but ultimately, only time will reveal the Lions’ first pick and the impact it will have on the team’s future.

