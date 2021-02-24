3 Detroit Red Wings are drawing interest on the trade market

Sharing is caring!

We knew that heading into the 2020-21 NHL season that the Detroit Red Wings would almost certainly be one of the worst (if not THE worst) teams in the league and that has been exactly the case as they are currently tied for dead last with the Ottawa Senators.

What we also knew is that there was (and still is) a strong chance for GM Steve Yzerman to trade a player (or more) prior to the NHL Trade Deadline (April 12).

Well, according to reports, there are three current Red Wings who are drawing interest on the trade market.

Those players, according to TSN’s Frank Seravalli, are Bobby Ryan, Luke Glendening, and Marc Staal.

“Teams are beginning to look at three potential targets from the Detroit Red Wings, all veteran presences: Bobby Ryan, Luke Glendening and on the backend, Marc Staal,” Seravalli reported Tuesday. “Glendening leads the league in face-off percentage, Ryan is scoring on a contract that every team can fit, and Steal would certainly provide that experience on the backend that teams crave come playoff time.”

Of those three players, Ryan will definitely draw the most attention from teams looking to solidify their roster but I would not be surprised at all to see multiple Red Wings moved before the deadline in exchange for draft capital.