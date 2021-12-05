Aidan Hutchinson makes history in being named 2021 Big Ten Championship Game MVP [Video]

The Michigan Wolverines are officially Big Ten champions for the first time since 2004 thanks to a dominating victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

And unsurprisingly, their MVP is a familiar figure. Aidan Hutchinson was named the Big Ten Championship Game MVP, the first defensive player to ever win the honor:

Aidan Hutchinson is the Big Ten championship MVP. First defensive player to ever win it. And he wins it in a 42-3 victory. Says a lot about how disruptive he is. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 5, 2021

There were also noticeable “Hutch for Heisman” chants being heard from the Michigan fans who remained behind for the celebration.

Hutch for Heisman chants have broken out in Indianapolis 💪@aidanhutch97 | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/Yde7rCWQM8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

“To win the Big Ten Championship here with the best teammates ever and the best coach in the world, I’m so proud of everyone,” he said immediately afterwards. “I’m speechless, there are no words I can use to describe this.”

“Last year, we went 2-4 and everyone had to invest in this culture and team, and we did. Every single player invested in our culture and what we did. And I’m so proud of everybody. This wouldn’t be possible without all the players on this football team.”