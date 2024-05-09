Dan Campbell Reveals Most Important Part Of Building A Coaching Staff

Dan Campbell’s Coaching Staff Includes A Lot Of Former Players

Over the past two seasons, the Detroit Lions have achieved a remarkable feat, setting a new franchise record by winning a total of 21 games. This success is largely attributed to the leadership of Head Coach Dan Campbell, who has been pivotal in reshaping the team’s competitive edge and culture.

Coaching Philosophy and Staff Composition

Dan Campbell has not only excelled in strategizing on the field but also in assembling a coaching staff that resonates well with the players. A significant aspect of his staff selection is the inclusion of several former NFL players, which has been positively received by the team. In a recent interview with ESPN, Campbell emphasized the importance of selecting the right individuals for coaching roles, noting that being a former player does not automatically qualify someone as a great coach.

“It’s not just that you’re ex-players, they have to be the right players that are ex-players,” Campbell said. “Just like, just because a coach has not played in the NFL, doesn’t mean he can’t coach — he’s not a damn good coach. He’s got to be the right coach.

“So, it’s about the right person who is the right coach. But you’ve still got to earn your respect. You have to earn the respect of the players.”

Learning from the Best

Campbell credits some of his coaching insights to his time under Sean Payton, the renowned Broncos coach. From Payton, Campbell learned the critical value of staff compatibility, which he deems even more crucial than coachability.

“Compatibility is more important than coachability, which doesn’t mean coachability is not important, it just means compatibility is the most important thing with that group,” said Campbell.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Record-Breaking Success: Over the last two years, the Detroit Lions have set a franchise record with 21 wins under Head Coach Dan Campbell. Strategic Staffing: Campbell emphasizes the importance of selecting the right individuals for his coaching staff, prioritizing former NFL players who are also effective motivators, teachers, and communicators. Coaching Philosophy: Campbell values compatibility over coachability, a lesson he credits to his time with Sean Payton, enhancing the team’s cohesion and performance.

The Bottom Line

Under Dan Campbell’s leadership, the Detroit Lions have not only improved their game record but also fostered a coaching environment that emphasizes the right blend of experience, teaching ability, and interpersonal skills. This approach has created a strong, cohesive team, ready to tackle future challenges and possibly steer the Lions toward more unprecedented success.