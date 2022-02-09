Bold trade would send Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson packing

For the Detroit Lions, the offseason is here and there has already been plenty of speculation as to which players the team should go after in free agency and which players currently on their roster should be re-signed.

But what we have not seen much of (yet) is potential trades the Lions could make.

Until now.

On Wednesday, Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire put out an article and he threw out a hypothetical trade that would send TE T.J. Hockenson to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for 2-time All-Pro wide receiver, Michael Thomas.

Here is the trade Risdon suggests:

In exchange for the 28-year-old Thomas, who missed the 2021 season with an injury, the Lions give up TE T.J. Hockenson, their own third-round pick in 2022 and the Rams’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft acquired in the Matthew Stafford trade. The Saints also send the Lions a fifth-round pick in 2022 because these sorts of trades invariably include a seemingly superfluous Day 3 pick.

