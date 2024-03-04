Search

Bob Probert's Fastest Knockout: Defending Steve Yzerman Against Michel Petit [Video]

WATCH: Bob Probert's Fastest Knockout comes after Steve Yzerman suffers cheap shot.

1 Free Agent the Detroit Lions MUST re-sign

Here is one free agent we believe the Detroit Lions absolutely MUST re-sign for 2024. Who is No. 1 on your list?

Detroit Lions re-sign TE Shane Zylstra

The Detroit Lions are bringing back Shane Zylstra to add depth to their tight end room.
W.G. Brady

Confirmed: Detroit Lions wanted to select Devon Witherspoon in 2024 NFL Draft

Lions Notes

According to The Atletic’s Colton Pouncey’s extensive notes and insider conversations in Indianapolis, the Detroit Lions had set their sights on cornerback Devon Witherspoon with their No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Witherspoon, celebrated for his defensive prowess and ability to disrupt plays, was identified as the missing piece to Detroit’s defensive puzzle.

“For all the talk about the Lions not selecting an outside corner in three years, it’s not for a lack of trying,” Pouncey wrote. “Based on some conversations I had in Indianapolis, I was able to confirm something most could probably assume: The Lions loved Devon Witherspoon. I heard he was their guy at No. 6, until the Seahawks took him.”

Detroit Lions Brad Holmes Villain

Adapting to Draft Day Surprises

The draft, however, is as much about adaptation as it is about planning. The Seattle Seahawks threw a wrench into the Lions’ plans by selecting Witherspoon with the No. 5 pick, forcing Detroit to rethink their strategy. The Lions’ ability to pivot and make the most out of an unexpected situation highlights the unpredictability and excitement of draft day. They traded down to the No. 12 pick, simultaneously acquiring the No. 34 pick, a move that would have significant implications for their outstanding rookie class.

Detroit Lions Strategic Moves Pay Off

This maneuver allowed the Lions to draft running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta, both of whom would earn Pro Bowl honors in their debut seasons. This outcome serves as a testament to the Lions’ strategic foresight and draft-day agility.

Detroit Lions

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Lions aimed to draft Devon Witherspoon at No. 6, seeing him as a solution to their cornerback needs.
  2. The Seahawks‘ selection of Witherspoon forced the Lions to adjust, showcasing the draft’s unpredictability.
  3. Detroit’s subsequent trades and selections of Gibbs and LaPorta underscored their strategic planning and resulted in two Pro Bowl rookies.

The Bottom Line

While the Detroit Lions may not have landed Devon Witherspoon, their quick thinking and strategic trades during the 2023 NFL Draft have brought them considerable talent in Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta. This insider revelation not only sheds light on the Lions’ draft-day intentions but also underscores the importance of adaptability and strategic planning in achieving success. Looking back, the Lions’ ability to navigate the draft’s uncertainties has positioned them strongly for the future, turning a potential setback into a showcase of promising talent and savvy management.

W.G. Brady
