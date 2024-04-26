Detroit Lions select Ennis Rakestraw Jr. with No. 61 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions just made their second pick of the draft

The pick is in and we now know who the Detroit Lions have selected with their second selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the No. 61 pick, the Lions have selected CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. out of Missouri. This is the second cornerback the Lions have selected in this draft as they took CB Terrion Arnold with the No. 24 overall pick.

Scouting Report

Here is the Ennis Rakestraw Jr. scouting report from Dane Brugler of the Athletic:

SUMMARY: A three-year starter at Missouri, Rakestraw played left and right cornerback (and over the slot) in defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s man and zoneschemes. After passing on Alabama and Texas as a recruit, he quickly became a starter in Columbia as a true freshman and played well in the SEC the last four seasons

(when he wasn’t on the injury list). With his physicality and footwork, Rakestraw is at his best in press man, where he can stay square and smother underneathroutes. Though he stays balanced in his transitions, he can lose a stride vertically to speed (his 1.92 “flying 20” time ranked 26th out of 28 cornerbacks who ran the 40-yard dash at the combine). His lack of interception-worthy plays is a concern, too. Overall, Rakestraw doesn’t have the desired long speed or build for his position, and his injury history is a concern, but he plays aggressive, sticky coverage with NFL-quality movement skills and confidence. He has NFL starting mancover talent, if he stays healthy.

GRADE: 2nd-3rd Round (No. 49 overall)

