Philadelphia Eagles cornerback, Darius Slay recently shared an update on his relationship with the team's new senior defensive assistant, Matt Patricia. Patricia, who was Slay's coach during his stint with the Detroit Lions, had a tumultuous relationship with Slay, leading to the latter's trade to the Eagles in 2020.

Slay expressed a renewed understanding and a shared goal between him and Patricia. Despite their past differences, the two have initiated open communication, focused on winning and building the team.

“Me and him talked as man-to-man, we got a great understanding, we both want to win,” Slay said. “He's going to help me get better, he wants to get better as a coach. So we in good hands right now, man. It took a lot for both of us to talk, so we did a great job communicating everything, talk every day. So we're just trying to build everything going forward because at the end of the day, we want to win. That's his main goal, that's my main goal. So we'll continue to keep building.”

Since his move to Philadelphia, Slay has had a stellar run, being named to the Pro Bowl twice and helping lead the team to Super Bowl LVII in 2022. Now reunited with Patricia, Slay is optimistic about setting their differences aside and concentrating on their main focus – winning.

Darius Slay on the Eagles hiring Matt Patricia: “It’s cool with me.”



Slay said they’ve talked and they respect each other. pic.twitter.com/OvjQpIu0DX — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 28, 2023

Key Points

Slay and Patricia have begun open communication to work towards a common goal.

Despite past differences, both are focused on winning and bringing the team back to the Super Bowl.

Patricia's dismissal of Slay as a non-elite player led to the latter's trade to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Slay has had a remarkable run with the Eagles, with two Pro Bowl nominations and a Super Bowl LVII appearance.

Bottom Line – From Discord to Harmony for Victory

The revived alliance between Darius Slay and Matt Patricia showcases the power of open communication, mutual respect, and shared goals. With their past differences behind them, their renewed relationship could serve as a catalyst for the Philadelphia Eagles' march towards another Super Bowl. In the words of Slay himself, they're in “good hands right now,” and their common objective of winning may indeed lead them to victory.