Brad Holmes Discusses Possibility Of Trading Up In 2024 NFL Draft

Brad Holmes is not afraid to wheel and deal

Brad Holmes, the General Manager of the Detroit Lions, recently shared insights into the team’s approach to the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. His comments reveal a strategic, meticulous process behind potential draft decisions, particularly the consideration of trading up for a higher pick. Holmes emphasized the importance of selecting the right player, one who not only meets the team’s specific criteria but also fits into the Lions’ broader organizational culture and strategy.

What did Brad Holmes Say?

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Holmes outlined his philosophy on making trading up in the NFL Draft, stressing that any decision to move up in the draft order would hinge on the availability of a player who “checks all the boxes.”

“First of all, it’s got to be the right guy,” he said. “You guys seen us how we’ve operated in the past. If it’s the player that we want, we’re going to go and get him. But there is a lot of boxes that need to be checked. I think we kind of said a little bit at the end of the season, everybody can’t play here so it’s got to be identified. That player has to be identified. ‘OK, he’s checked all those boxes. He’s the right pick and he’s the right fit.’ And also it’s just, how high are you talking? Is it way high? Is it just a few spots?”

Balancing Risk and Reward in Draft Strategy

Holmes’ strategy underscores a broader trend in NFL draft philosophies where teams weigh the potential benefits of acquiring higher-tier talent against the costs associated with moving up in the draft order. The Lions’ approach reflects a balanced methodology, focusing on long-term team building rather than short-term gains. This careful planning is crucial for a franchise looking to solidify its roster and improve its standing in the league.

Holmes’ comments also hint at the rigorous evaluation process that prospective Lions players undergo. This involves not only assessing physical abilities and on-field skills but also determining if players can adapt to the specific pressures and expectations of playing in Detroit. Such a comprehensive vetting process is essential for fostering a team culture that can sustain success over multiple seasons.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Brad Holmes, GM of the Detroit Lions, discusses the criteria for trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft. Holmes stresses the need for a potential draftee to meet comprehensive standards. The decision to trade up depends on the player’s fit with the team’s culture and draft position availability.

The Bottom Line – Precision in Draft Decisions

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the Detroit Lions stand at a pivotal juncture. Under Brad Holmes’ leadership, the team is poised to make calculated moves that could significantly impact its roster construction and future trajectory. Holmes’ candid discussion about the intricacies of trading up highlights strategic patience and a clear vision for acquiring talent that aligns with the team’s long-term objectives.

For Lions fans and draft analysts alike, watching these strategies unfold will be key to understanding Detroit’s commitment to building a competitive and cohesive team. Holmes’ approach is a reminder that in the high-stakes environment of the NFL, the right draft decisions are about much more than just talent—they’re about finding the perfect match for a team’s identity and aspirations.