Deebo Samuel trolls C.J. Gardner-Johnson after 49ers beat Lions to advance to Super Bowl

One of the big storylines heading into the NFC Championship Game was the feud going on between Detroit Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel. Leading up to the game, it was well-documented that the two had been talking trash to each other on social media, and many were interested to see if that would lead to anything during the game.

Gardner-Johnson Waves Goodbye Too Soon

The Lions got off to an amazing start as they played arguably their best half of football all season long as they took a 24-7 lead. As the Lions opened up a big lead, cameras caught Gardner-Johnson waving goodbye to 49ers fans, even though it was only the second quarter. On top of that, Gardner-Johnson let his emotions get the best of him as he picked up a 15-yard personal foul penalty for taking a cheap shot on Samuel following an interception by Malcolm Rodriguez.

Samuel Gets the Last Laugh

Not surprisingly, following the conclusion of the game, Samuel took to social media to troll Gardner-Johnson.

Somebody go check on lil bruh😂😂 https://t.co/8UgIk3iFkG — Deebo (@19problemz) January 29, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Early Overconfidence: Detroit Lions' safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson displayed premature overconfidence against the San Francisco 49ers, seen waving goodbye to fans during the second quarter while the Lions led 24-7. Gardner-Johnson's Emotional Slip: His emotions led to a costly 15-yard personal foul penalty for a cheap shot on 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, following an interception by teammate Malcolm Rodriguez. Samuel's Post-Game Retort: After the game, Deebo Samuel took to social media to troll Gardner-Johnson, flipping the narrative and gaining the upper hand in their ongoing feud.

Bottom Line

This incident highlights the volatile nature of on-field rivalries and the importance of maintaining composure during crucial moments. Gardner-Johnson's early celebration and subsequent lapse in judgment not only cost his team a penalty but also gave Samuel the opportunity to turn the tables with a post-game comeback.