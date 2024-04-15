Detroit Lions Land NFL Combine Riser In 3-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Detroit Lions Land NFL Combine Riser

In their latest three-round mock draft for 2024, ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates have laid out a promising future for the Detroit Lions, focusing on shoring up the team’s defense and adding a dynamic playmaker who shone at the NFL Combine. The mock draft sees the Lions making significant strides in enhancing both their defensive line and secondary, while also snagging an offensive talent who has recently risen in draft projections.

First Round: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

With the 29th overall pick, Mel Kiper Jr. has the Detroit Lions selecting Darius Robinson from Missouri. Robinson, who showcased his skills at the Senior Bowl, was particularly dominant in practices, proving nearly unblockable. His versatility allows him to play both as a defensive end and inside as a 3-technique tackle, making him a valuable asset for Detroit’s defensive schemes. Robinson’s ability to perform in multiple roles could help him find immediate snaps in a Lions defensive front that continues to evolve.

Second Round: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

In the second round at pick number 61, the choice is Javon Bullard, a safety out of Georgia. Kiper praises Bullard as his top-ranked safety, capable of excelling in multiple facets of the game. The addition of Bullard could prove strategic for Detroit, pairing him with last year’s second-round pick, Brian Branch. This potential pairing could form an elite duo in the Lions’ secondary, significantly boosting their defensive backfield with youth and talent.

Third Round: Bub Means, WR, Pitt

The Lions’ third pick, acquired via a trade with Minnesota, brings in wide receiver Bub Means from Pitt at number 73. Means, highlighted as one of Kiper’s combine risers, impressed with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis. His physical attributes, including big hands and long arms, complemented by his leading the ACC with 18 contested catches in 2023, make him a compelling target for Detroit. Means’ ability to bring down difficult catches and his speed could add a new dimension to the Lions’ receiving corps.

Analysis

This draft strategy outlined by Kiper and Yates for the Lions focuses on adding depth and versatility to the defense while also injecting athleticism and playmaking ability into the offense. Darius Robinson’s flexibility and disruptive potential on the defensive line, combined with Javon Bullard’s all-around prowess as a safety, set the stage for a strengthened defensive unit. Meanwhile, Bub Means’ emergence as a combine riser and his subsequent selection adds an exciting offensive weapon for the Lions, potentially boosting their passing game.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Versatile Defensive Talent: The Detroit Lions select Darius Robinson, a versatile defensive lineman from Missouri, with their first-round pick. Robinson’s performance at the Senior Bowl highlighted his ability to dominate both as a defensive end and as a 3-technique tackle, offering the Lions flexibility and depth on the defensive front. Strengthening the Secondary: In the second round, the Lions draft Javon Bullard, a top-ranked safety from Georgia, who is noted for his comprehensive skill set. Pairing Bullard with last year’s pick, Brian Branch, could form an elite duo, significantly enhancing Detroit’s secondary. Offensive Playmaker Addition: The Lions add a rising talent in Bub Means, a wide receiver from Pitt, with their third-round pick. Means, known for his impressive combine performance and productivity in college, brings speed, size, and a proven ability to make contested catches, potentially boosting Detroit’s offensive capabilities.

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell

If the Lions’ draft unfolds as projected in this mock draft, the team could see significant improvements in key areas. The combination of a strengthened defensive line, a potentially elite safety duo, and a new offensive playmaker could make the Detroit Lions formidable contenders in the upcoming seasons. This strategic infusion of talent through the draft could be exactly what Detroit needs to elevate their performance and make a deeper impact in the league.