Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings will ‘Try to take another step' in 2023-24

In the ever-evolving world of hockey, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde is gearing up for another season of challenges and aspirations. After orchestrating a significant improvement in the team's performance last year, Lalonde is all about maintaining the momentum and inching closer to a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

What did Derek Lalonde Say?

It's been quite the whirlwind for Derek Lalonde since he took the reins as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings. Just about a year ago, he was still in the process of getting to know his players and staff, gearing up for his inaugural NHL training camp.

Fast forward to the 2022-23 season, and Lalonde's influence was undeniable. The Red Wings finished with a respectable 35-37-10 record, amassing a total of 80 points, their best showing since their last playoff appearance back in 2015-16. Lalonde's coaching style, grounded in fostering relationships and demanding accountability, helped instill a fresh culture within the Red Wings' locker room.

More than anything else, Lalonde issued a challenge to his players: elevate their game to a higher level.

“We wanted to push and make a step last year,” Lalonde reflected. “We did just that. We might not be exactly where we aspire to be, but we’re committed to pushing in the right direction. It all begins in Traverse City.”

“Anything new takes time,” Lalonde acknowledged. “But we feel much more at ease with our starting point this year compared to last year.”

Lalonde Acknowledges Red Wings Fans

“You can't help but appreciate the Red Wings fanbase,” Lalonde admitted. “We got a taste of it when we played in Tampa (Bay) a couple of times per year. However, I didn't quite grasp the sheer passion and significance of it, night in and night out, whether at home or on the road. It became even more apparent when we were flirting with that playoff line.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Coach Derek Lalonde is determined to build on the Detroit Red Wings' progress from the previous season. The team demonstrated improvements in various aspects, notably in team defense. Lalonde emphasizes the need for self-motivation among players to continue their development.

Bottom Line – A Season of Promise

As the Red Wings prepare for another season under Derek Lalonde's guidance, there's a palpable sense of optimism in the Motor City. With each stride forward, the team inches closer to regaining its status among the NHL's contenders. Detroit's hockey faithful can't help but dream of a bright future.