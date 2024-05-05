Spencer Torkelson Says Season-Long Slump Boils Down To One Thing

Spencer Torkelson Knows That Timing Is Everything

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is candid about his challenging 2024 season, during which he has yet to hit a home run through May 4. Despite the persistent struggles, Torkelson remains focused and introspective, identifying timing issues as the primary culprit behind his batting woes.

Persistent Timing Issues

Torkelson’s struggles at the plate are predominantly due to timing disruptions, a common challenge for hitters but one that has particularly plagued him this season. He explains, “We’ve been talking about the same thing since late February. Timing, timing, timing. It really boils down to that. If you look at the swing, it’s not the swing. It’s not a mechanic messing things up. It’s timing messing with the mechanics.”

Understanding Pitchers’ Strategies

Acknowledging the skill of opposing pitchers, Torkelson notes their success in keeping him off-balance, which has significantly impacted his ability to connect with the ball effectively.

“They get paid a lot of money to get us out,” Torkelson said. “It’s not like it’s all in my control. Just focus on it, work on it and do whatever you can to be mindful of what they’re trying to do and stay on the attack.”

Staying Positive and Resilient

Despite the ongoing slump, Torkelson is determined to improve and overcome the hurdles he’s facing. He remains hopeful and committed to adjusting his approach at the plate: “It’s not easy. But it’s been 30 games. There’s 130 more.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Timing Challenges: Torkelson’s batting issues stem primarily from timing rather than mechanical faults, making it difficult to connect with fastballs and adjust to off-speed pitches. Strategic Pitching: Opposing pitchers have effectively targeted the outer edges of the plate, exploiting Torkelson’s current vulnerabilities and affecting his performance. Ongoing Adjustment and Optimism: Despite the difficulties, Torkelson remains optimistic about refining his approach and believes continuous focus and adjustment will lead to improvement.

Bottom Line

Spencer Torkelson’s current season is a testament to the complexities of baseball, where even seasoned players can face significant challenges. His focus on timing over mechanics, understanding of pitchers’ tactics, and resilient mindset underscore a professional athlete’s ongoing journey to maintain and enhance performance in the face of adversity.