Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Game Day availability for matchup vs. Patriots

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has been dealing with an injured ankle and the fear was that he would end up missing today’s game against the New England Patriots.

After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, St. Brown returned in a limited fashion on Friday and he was listed as “questionable” on the Lions’ final injury report of the week.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown play against the Patriots?

Early Sunday morning, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero tweeted out an update on St. Brown’s status for today’s game.

As you can see below, Pellissero tweeted out that St. Brown, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury that kept him in street clothes for last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, is expected to play today against the Patriots.

If St. Brown does suit up, which is expected, it will be a huge boost for the Lions’ offense as he has been Jared Goff‘s favorite weapon for some time now.

