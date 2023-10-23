Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 8 Edition

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season has concluded for our Detroit Lions, and as we continue to creep toward the midseason mark, they find themselves atop the NFC North standings with a commendable 5-2 record. Despite a disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, it only counts as one loss in the standings, and there is plenty of football still on the horizon. With that being said, it's time to delve into my updated game-by-game predictions for the Lions for the rest of this season.

Updated Predictions

Here is how I believe the Detroit Lions will fare in their final 10 games of the season:

As you can see below, I now have the Lions finishing with a 12-5 record in 2023

NFC North Champions

Should the Detroit Lions achieve a remarkable 12 wins in 2023, they would unquestionably lock in the NFC North title. It's essential to highlight that the last time the Lions grasped this divisional crown was in the distant past of 1993, rendering this potential triumph profoundly historic. Nevertheless, conversations with key figures in the Lions organization reveal that clinching the division is merely one facet of their multifaceted goals for the 2023 season.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions are off to an impressive start in the 2023 NFL season, currently leading the NFC North with a 5-2 record. W.G. Brady presents his updated game-by-game predictions for the Lions, foreseeing them finishing the season with a stellar 12-5 record, indicating their strong potential as a playoff contender. The Lions haven't clinched the NFC North title since 1993, but with their current performance and aspirations, it's clear that winning the division is just one step towards their broader goals for the 2023 season.

Bottom Line: Bounce Back and Start Another Streak

The Detroit Lions are making significant strides in the 2023 NFL season, leading the NFC North with a 5-2 record, despite a minor setback from their 38-6 loss to the Ravens. While securing the NFC North title is certainly a coveted achievement, it's evident that the Lions are aiming for more significant milestones in what could shape up to be a truly historic season. How many victories do you anticipate for them in 2023?