Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 8 Edition
Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season has concluded for our Detroit Lions, and as we continue to creep toward the midseason mark, they find themselves atop the NFC North standings with a commendable 5-2 record. Despite a disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, it only counts as one loss in the standings, and there is plenty of football still on the horizon. With that being said, it's time to delve into my updated game-by-game predictions for the Lions for the rest of this season.
Updated Predictions
Here is how I believe the Detroit Lions will fare in their final 10 games of the season:
As you can see below, I now have the Lions finishing with a 12-5 record in 2023
|Thursday
Sep. 7
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|W 21-20
|Sunday
Sep. 17
|Seattle Seahawks
|L 37-31(OT)
|Sunday
Sep. 24
|Atlanta Falcons
|W 20-6
|Thursday
Sep. 28
|at Green Bay Packers
|W 34-20
|Sunday
Oct. 8
|Carolina Panthers
|W 42-24
|Sunday
Oct. 15
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|W 20-6
|Sunday
Oct. 22
|at Baltimore Ravens
|L 38-6
|Monday
Oct. 30
|Las Vegas Raiders
|W 31-17
|Sunday
Nov. 5
|BYE
|Sunday
Nov. 12
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|L 26-23
|Sunday
Nov. 19
|Chicago Bears
|W 34-17
|Thursday
Nov. 23
|Green Bay Packers
|W 30-23
|Sunday
Dec. 3
|at New Orleans Saints
|L 27-23
|Sunday
Dec. 10
|at Chicago Bears
|W 31-13
|Saturday
Dec. 16
|Denver Broncos
|W 27-20
|Sunday
Dec. 24
|at Minnesota Vikings
|W 24-23
|Saturday
Dec. 30
|at Dallas Cowboys
|L 27-24
|Sunday
Jan. 7
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|W 30-20
NFC North Champions
Should the Detroit Lions achieve a remarkable 12 wins in 2023, they would unquestionably lock in the NFC North title. It's essential to highlight that the last time the Lions grasped this divisional crown was in the distant past of 1993, rendering this potential triumph profoundly historic. Nevertheless, conversations with key figures in the Lions organization reveal that clinching the division is merely one facet of their multifaceted goals for the 2023 season.
TL;DR (too long didn't read)
- Detroit Lions are off to an impressive start in the 2023 NFL season, currently leading the NFC North with a 5-2 record.
- W.G. Brady presents his updated game-by-game predictions for the Lions, foreseeing them finishing the season with a stellar 12-5 record, indicating their strong potential as a playoff contender.
- The Lions haven't clinched the NFC North title since 1993, but with their current performance and aspirations, it's clear that winning the division is just one step towards their broader goals for the 2023 season.
Bottom Line: Bounce Back and Start Another Streak
The Detroit Lions are making significant strides in the 2023 NFL season, leading the NFC North with a 5-2 record, despite a minor setback from their 38-6 loss to the Ravens. While securing the NFC North title is certainly a coveted achievement, it's evident that the Lions are aiming for more significant milestones in what could shape up to be a truly historic season. How many victories do you anticipate for them in 2023?