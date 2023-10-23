Detroit Lions Snap Counts for Week 7 Loss to Ravens

In Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions faced off against the Baltimore Ravens and endured a humbling defeat, with the final score reading 38-6 in favor of the Ravens. This loss marked a significant turn of events for the Lions, who now hold a 5-2 record on the season. Let's delve into the Lions Snap Counts from Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Note: Players not listed were either INACTIVE or did not play any offense or defensive snaps.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff: 75 (100%)

Running Backs

Jahmyr Gibbs: 65 (87%)

Craig Reynolds: 7 (9%)

Malcolm Rodriguez (FB): 2 (3%)

Offensive Linemen

Taylor Decker: 75 (100%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 75 (100%)

Frank Ragnow: 75 (100%)

Graham Glasgow: 75 (100%)



Defense

EDGE

Aidan Hutchinson: 54 (90%)

John Cominsky: 37 (62%)

Josh Paschal: 17 (28%)

Romeo Okwara: 10 (17%)

Julian Okwara: 8 (13%)

Defensive Linemen

Benito Jones: 40 (67%)

Alim McNeill: 38 (63%)

Isaiah Buggs: 33 (55%)

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: 60 (100%)

Jack Campbell: 54 (90%)

Derrick Barnes: 41 (68%)

Malcolm Rodriguez: 1 (2%)

Cornerbacks

Cam Sutton: 57 (95%)

Will Harris: 50 (83%)

Brian Branch: 30 (50%)

Khalil Dorsey: 10 (17%)

Steven Gilmore: 2 (3%)

Safeties

Tracy Walker: 59 (98%)

Kerby Joseph: 55 (92%)

Ifeatu Melifonwu: 4 (7%)

Bottom Line: Moving Forward After a Tough Loss

While the Detroit Lions may have faced a disappointing loss in Week 7, these snap counts offer valuable insights into the individual contributions of players and the overall dynamics of the game. The Lions will undoubtedly use this information to refine their strategies as they continue their journey through the 2023 NFL season, aiming for improved results in the weeks ahead.