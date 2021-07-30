Detroit Lions host C Evan Boehm for visit

The Detroit Lions currently have 89 players on their roster which means they have one spot open. Dan Campbell said on Thursday that they like to keep an open spot so that if they need to make an immediate move, they would not have to cut another player already on the team.

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Lions have hosted C Evan Boehm for a visit.

Boehm, who played his college ball at Missouri, has played in 55 NFL games over his 5-year career.

