Kelvin Sheppard has strong message for Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft class

Kelvin Sheppard has strong message for incoming rookies

Kelvin Sheppard, linebackers coach for the Detroit Lions, shares a powerful perspective on the NFL Draft process, rooted deeply in his personal experiences and current coaching philosophy. On the “Twentyman in the Huddle” podcast, Sheppard reflects on his own draft journey from LSU to being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He reveals the mental challenges associated with fluctuating draft predictions and emphasizes that the true value of a draft pick is not where they start, but what they do once they enter the league.

Kelvin Sheppard’s Message for the Rookies

Sheppard stresses that draft position can significantly impact a player’s mindset but maintains that it’s crucial to look beyond this. He notes, “It truly doesn’t matter where you get drafted. It’s all about what you do after you get drafted.” This approach is exemplified by players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, a fourth-round pick who emerged as a star receiver for the Lions, demonstrating that late picks can indeed become central figures on their teams.

“I don’t know about everybody else but it seemed for me the closer I got to the draft, the lower they started to tell me I was going. So I’m like, ‘I don’t like this, dude, I like where I was after the last game,’” he said amid laughs. “But that’s neither here nor there — that’s he said, she said.”

“I even give advice to guys now—I wish I could have known this mentally—it truly doesn’t matter where you get drafted. I really believe that. That’s just unique on that day, it’s all about what you do after you get drafted,” the former linebacker said.

“I’m talking about the higher-end guys, you see their work ethic slip and things like that because in their mind, they made it. They’ve achieved the ultimate goal of getting drafted,” he said

“If you really look at the lay of the land in the league, I tell people (the) majority is made up of those guys, the blue collar sort of guys who’ve got to put the hard hat on and make it, year in and year out,” Sheppard said.

The Big Picture: Shifting Perspectives on Draft Value

The insight provided by Sheppard challenges the traditional view of the NFL Draft as a definitive ranking of talent. It underscores a broader narrative embraced by the Lions: that perseverance, hard work, and continuous development often outweigh initial perceptions and draft positions. This philosophy not only influences how teams select players but also how players perceive their own paths to success in the NFL.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Kelvin Sheppard emphasizes that the draft position should not define a player’s career potential or success. He advocates for focusing on performance post-draft, citing personal experiences and examples from the Lions. Sheppard warns against complacency for high picks and champions the underdog spirit of undrafted players.

The Bottom Line – Draft Day is Just the Beginning

The wisdom Kelvin Sheppard imparts to incoming rookies and current players is invaluable—not just for those about to step onto the grand stage of the NFL but for anyone navigating transitions in life. Success isn’t handed out based on where you start; it’s earned every day through hard work, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of improvement. As the NFL continues to evolve, it may well be that the true measure of a draft isn’t seen on the day names are called, but in the seasons that follow. This shift in perspective might just be the key to uncovering the next wave of NFL greats who start their journey not amidst fanfare, but in quiet determination.