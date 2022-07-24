Detroit Lions perfect alternate helmet and jersey combination [Photos]

The 2022 season is right around the corner and there are some big questions the Detroit Lions will have to answer if they want to take a big step forward.

In an article recently published on CBS Sports, NFL Insider Jeff Kerr proposed three questions for each NFC North team must answer before the 2022 season.

Here are the questions (Bold) the Detroit Lions must answer, along with my thoughts.

1. How good can this offense be? There’s a reason for Lions fans to be excited heading into 2022, given the young offensive core the team is putting together. All of the main skill position players are 27 or under and none of the starting offensive linemen are over 28. That’s a core Detroit has assembled for several seasons.

I truly believe the Detroit Lions offense in 2022 has a chance to surprise quite a few people during the upcoming season. Not only will they have one of the top offensive lines in the NFL but they will also have quite a few weapons with T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and D.J. Chark, not to mention rookie Jameson Williams when he gets healthy.

