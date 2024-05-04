fb
W.G. Brady

2024 Detroit Lions: Analyst Reveals Team’s Biggest Weakness

Lions Notes

The 2024 Detroit Lions Are Not Without Their Weaknesses

Following the excitement of the NFL draft, teams often evaluate how well they addressed their roster gaps. While some needs are planned for immediate impact, others are developmental investments. For the Detroit Lions, the 2024 draft left a critical area of concern unresolved, particularly the EDGE rusher position, which remains a glaring weakness, according to a recent analysis by Pro Football Network.

Edge Rushing Woes for the Lions

Edge Rushing Woes for the Lions

Despite excellent acquisitions in other areas, Pro Football Network points out a significant oversight:

“The Detroit Lions excelled in addressing their cornerback needs through the draft, yet their efforts to enhance the edge rushing unit fell short. With the team ranking 23rd in the league with only 41 sacks last season, there is a pressing need for more dynamic play opposite standout Aidan Hutchinson. As Hutchinson is likely to face frequent double teams in 2024, the question remains: who will rise to the occasion if he is contained?”

Potential Solutions and Remaining Hurdles

The Lions do not lack candidates within their roster who could rise to the challenge. Josh Paschal and James Houston, both entering their third NFL season, have shown flashes of their capability, particularly Houston who secured eight sacks in a brief but impactful stint at the end of his rookie year. However, their progress has been hampered by injuries. Alongside them, new addition Marcus Davenport and CFL import Mathieu Betts offer potential but come with their own sets of uncertainties about performance consistency.

Potential Solutions and Remaining Hurdles

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions’ 2024 NFL Draft did not address the critical need for an EDGE rusher, leaving the team with a significant gap opposite star player Aidan Hutchinson.
  2. The team ranked 23rd in the NFL with only 41 sacks last season, underscoring the need for a more effective pass rush.
  3. Potential internal solutions include third-year players Josh Paschal and James Houston, as well as Marcus Davenport and CFL standout Mathieu Betts, though all come with uncertainties regarding consistency and injury histories.

Bottom Line

As the 2024 season approaches, the Detroit Lions must navigate their edge rushing dilemma carefully. The team’s success on defense will heavily rely on finding a reliable partner for Hutchinson to ensure the defensive front remains formidable. The organization remains hopeful that one of their current prospects will emerge as a key player, transforming potential into consistent on-field impact.

