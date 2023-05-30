Merch
Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker: ‘I’ve been raised to play quarterback’

As the 2023 NFL Draft approached, the Detroit Lions were surrounded by speculation regarding their quarterback strategy. Although there were differing opinions on the timing of their quarterback selection, it was widely anticipated that the Lions would bolster their roster with a talented signal-caller. However, they defied expectations by patiently waiting until the third round when the opportunity to acquire Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker arose, swiftly capitalizing on the moment.

Hendon Hooker Jared Goff Detroit Lions

Key Points

  • The Lions drafted quarterback Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
  • Hooker's college career demonstrates his exceptional ball security, throwing only 12 interceptions.
  • Hooker credits his upbringing for instilling in him the instinct to protect the football.
  • He humorously remarks that he has been raised in a quarterbacking environment, with even his mom possessing the skills to play the position.

Hooker's college career showcased his exceptional ball security, throwing a mere 12 interceptions throughout his collegiate journey, including only five in his two years at Tennessee. In a recent interview, Hooker shed light on his ability to protect the football, attributing it to his upbringing as a quarterback.

“It's been like that my life,” Hooker said. “Since a little kid, I always knew when the play was over. Use my legs, throw it away. I remember from a young age, people were like ‘you know how to play quarterback', like yeah, I've been raised to play quarterback. My mom would play quarterback if she could.”

Protecting the Football: Hooker's Path to Excellence

Hendon Hooker's selection by the Detroit Lions and his dedication to ball security illustrate his commitment to excellence as a quarterback. The influence of his upbringing and the emphasis on protecting the football have shaped his playing style and decision-making on the field. With a strong foundation and a relentless drive to succeed, Hooker possesses the qualities necessary to thrive in the NFL. As he embarks on his professional career, his upbringing will continue to serve as a pillar of his success, ensuring that he remains a reliable and valuable asset to the Detroit Lions.

