Detroit Lions release discouraging update on Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Detroit Lions have released a discouraging update on Amon-Ra St. Brown ahead of tomorrow night's game.

As the Detroit Lions make their final preparations to bounce back to the winning column in their upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders, an unfortunate health update has been disclosed regarding their star wide receiver. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been officially designated as questionable for tomorrow's match, as he is currently contending with an illness.

The Detroit Lions just released the medical news

According to the Lions, the wide receiver is dealing with an unspecified illness, and is listed as questionable to play tomorrow.

So far this season, St. Brown has caught 51 passes for an impressive 557 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Lions to the best record in the NFC North Division.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions take on the Las Vegas Raiders tomorrow night at Ford Field The team has annoumnced that star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been listed as questionable to play with an illness St. Brown has caught 51 passes for an impressive 557 yards and three touchdowns so far in 2023

Bottom Line: Let's hope St. Brown can suit up!

The Lions are coming off a frustrating loss last week to the Baltimore Ravens, and they'll want to avoid dropping two straight.

Let's hope that whatever ailment that St. Brown is dealing with isn't serious and that he can join the rest of his teammates tomorrow night against the Radiers.