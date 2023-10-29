Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 8 matchup vs. Raiders

In an upcoming Monday Night Football matchup at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have a significant opportunity to improve their season record to 6-2 when they host the Las Vegas Raiders. Nevertheless, the Lions' offensive unit is poised to encounter some notable challenges. This is primarily due to the absence of two key starters, OG Jonah Jackson and RB David Montgomery, who have already been ruled OUT for the game. Adding to the concern, center Frank Ragnow is currently listed as doubtful, which raises significant apprehension, especially with the game just one day away.

Detroit Lions starting offense Penei Sewell knows he has to be better Detroit Lions starting offense

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?

What's New?

For the purpose of this prediction article, I am assuming that Frank Ragnow will eventually be ruled OUT for Monday's game. With that being said, Graham Glasgow will start at center, and Kayode Awosika will get the nod at left guard. With that being said, if Vaitai is ruled OUT, then all bets are off!

Bottom Line: Status Quo

The Detroit Lions have been dealing with injuries all season long, and that is no different as they march toward their Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. As we have been writing since Week 2, it is all about the Next Man Up mentality in the NFL, and the Lions have embraced that mentality all season long.

